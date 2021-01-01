Joel Edgerton is a new dad.



The actor confirmed the news his girlfriend, Christine Centenera, has given birth to their first child while chatting to Oprah Winfrey about his new project, The Underground Railroad.



"I just ran away from the hospital for a moment," Joel said. "I can't even put it into words. I'm in love."



He didn't go into details or name the child, but told Oprah he was worried a filming commitment would keep him from the birth.



"I was very nervous because I was working in Queensland and there are some border issues with Sydney and Queensland that pop up," he explained. "I was getting very nervous that I'd get stuck.



"But I was working with some wonderful people who said, 'We will move heaven and earth to make sure you don't miss something this important'."



The 46-year-old actor has been dating Christine, who is the fashion director of Vogue Australia, since 2018.



The couple never announced the pregnancy, and keep their relationship private.



In an interview with British Vogue last year, Christine said she and The Great Gatsby star are both "very motivated", and support each other's careers – she reads all his scripts, and he attends all the fashion show she styles.



"The fact that we don't work in the same industry is refreshing for us. We're in awe of what each other do," she added.