Johnny Depp sues ACLU over Amber Heard donation

Johnny Depp has sued officials at the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) to force them to disclose how much money his ex-wife Amber Heard donated to them following their divorce.



The Pirates of the Caribbean star has maintained that despite his ex-wife's claims she split her $7 million (£5 million) divorce settlement between the non-profit and the Children's Hospital Los Angeles, she actually only gave them a couple of hundred thousand dollars.



He claims the remainder of the donation came from Heard's ex-boyfriend Elon Musk, who she dated after her divorce from Depp.



While Depp had previously issued subpoenas to collect any communication Heard had with the charities in a bid to find out the exact amount of her donation, he's now suing the ACLU itself in a bid to uncover financial documents to back up his claim.



Depp is said to believe that the truth about where the money came from may help his U.S. defamation case against Heard in relation to an article she wrote in December 2018 for The Washington Post in which she referred to herself as "a public figure representing domestic abuse".



Aquaman star Heard filed for divorce from Depp in 2016 and obtained a temporary restraining order against him, claiming that he had been verbally and physically abusive throughout their relationship. She dismissed the order when they reach their settlement later that year. The divorce was finalised in 2017.



Last year, Depp lost his libel case against U.K. newspaper The Sun, after editors ran a column in 2018 in which he was called a "wife beater". He also lost his bid to appeal the verdict.