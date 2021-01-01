Mariska Hargitay hospitalised with leg and ankle injuries

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star Mariska Hargitay has been hospitalised for multiple leg and ankle injuries.

The actress broke the news via Instagram on Wednesday, revealing she is being treated for a broken leg, torn ligament, and hairline fracture in her ankle.

"That feeling when you go to the doctor, get an MRI and find out that you have a broken knee, a hairline fracture in your ankle, and a torn ligament," she wrote. "It's always a good idea to go to the doctor. Immediately."

She added: "Great news is I don't need surgery."

It's not clear how she injured herself, but Mariska was on set filming scenes for her hit show alongside co-star Christopher Meloni earlier this week.

Hargitay is known to tackle her own stunts and in 2009, she suffered a collapsed lung during a filmed sequence on her hit show.