Arnold Schwarzenegger set for Netflix spy series

Arnold Schwarzenegger is heading to Netflix for his first stab at scripted television.

The Terminator star will front and executive produce a new eight-episode spy series for the streaming service.

The project, also starring Top Gun: Maverick actress Monica Barbaro, will revolve around father-and-daughter CIA operatives, who team up as partners after discovering their relationship has been built on lies.

"Fans from all over the world have been asking me for a wild ride like this for years, and now they’re finally going to get it because of our great partners at Skydance and Netflix," Schwarzenegger said in a press statement officially announcing the series. "I am beyond pumped to start work on the show with Monica and the whole team."

An air date and title is yet to be announced.