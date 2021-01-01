Mandy Moore thrilled MTV Awards didn't take her away from son for too long

Mandy Moore found her first event away from her son at the MTV Movie & TV Awards "easy", because they were apart for just over an hour.

The This Is Us actress presented an award at the show on Sunday, and admits she spent minimal time at the venue.

Thanks to the streamlined, no red carpet system - put in place due to the Covid-19 pandemic - Mandy was able to rush back home to her three-month-old son, August.

"He did not tag along, but it was actually quite easy," the new mum tells People. "Award shows nowadays look quite different, so I think I was gone for a total of an hour and a half. I left the house, I went and presented, I took a few pictures, and I got right back in the car and was home in time to feed him and put him to bed.

"That is kind of ideal. I hope that that's how award shows can be moving forward. It was perfect. I got a little dose of the outside world and real life again, but then got to go home to the most important thing."

And Mandy's in no hurry for prizegivings to return to normal, without Covid safety protocols, because she's enjoying the lack of razzamatazz.

"I prefer it this way," she says. "I showed up and I think there were two photographers. There was none of the crazy mayhem that usually awaits you at regular (red carpets). Things are a lot more contained and feel more manageable and way less overwhelming in that sense. It feels a bit more organised."

The actress and singer also gushed about her son, whose dad is singer/songwriter Taylor Goldsmith.

"I'm just looking forward to all of the firsts that await us," she beams. "We're going to do a fair amount of travelling and taking Gus to see his dad play music for the first time, and hopefully see me play some music at some point too in the next couple (of) months."