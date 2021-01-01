Phoebe Dynevor had 'heads up' about Rege-Jean Page's shock Bridgerton exit

Phoebe Dynevor had a "heads up" about her co-star Rege-Jean Page leaving Bridgerton, and has described his exit as a "spanner".

The pair played Daphne Bridgerton and Simon Basset in the first series of the hit Netflix show, after which Page announced he wouldn't be reprising his role for the next season - much to the shock of fans.

And while Phoebe was told about the news before Page revealed it to the world, his departure has still been a lot to deal with.

“I had a bit of a heads up so I knew but yeah, I guess it is a spanner,” she said during an interview on Variety's Awards Circuit podcast. “But again, the show centres around the Bridgertons and there are eight books. I think maybe the fans of the books were more aware of that happening than the fans of the show."

Phoebe insists that fans who have read Julia Quinn's series of novels, on which the show is based, will have already guessed that the focus would shift to another character for series two, and she is now looking forward to fresh storylines for the Bridgerton family.

"I think fans of the books know that every (season) is about a different sibling," she added. "And we’re very much passing the baton to the lovely Johnny (Jonathan Bailey), who plays Anthony (Bridgerton). Obviously it’s sad to see (Page) go but I’m looking forward to being reunited with my family.”