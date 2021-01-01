Kieran Culkin set to be a dad again

Kieran Culkin is set to be a dad again.

The Succession actor's wife, Jazz Charton, has announced the couple is expecting a second child by sharing photos of her baby bump on Instagram.

Celebrating her 34th birthday on Thursday, Jazz captioned the shots with emojis of a birthday cake and a hatching egg.

She and Kieran wed in 2013 and became first-time parents in 2019, when their daughter, Kinsey Sioux, was born.

The mum-to-be will be hoping for an easier birth this time around - after becoming a mum two years ago, Jazz revealed the delivery was anything but smooth.

"After 25 hours of laboring at home, we arrived at the hospital too late for any pain meds as I was already dilated and ready to push (if I ever do this again I want ALL THE DRUGS, all of them!)," she wrote on Instagram.

The baby news comes weeks after Kieran's big brother, Macaulay, became a dad.

The Home Alone star and actress Brenda Song welcomed their first child, a son, on 5 April, and named him Dakota after Macaulay and Kieran's sister, who died following a car accident in 2008.

Announcing the new arrival in a statement, the couple said: "We're overjoyed."

The baby news was a surprise to many as neither Macaulay nor Brenda revealed they were expecting.