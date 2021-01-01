Rowan Atkinson set to star in silent film about his life

Rowan Atkinson is to star in a silent movie about his life.

The 'Mr. Bean' actor has shot secret behind-the-scenes footage throughout his career that will be used in a flick about him. All the recordings have been made with Cine film, meaning that the project will be silent.

The plans were revealed by actor Michael Fenton Stevens – who has worked extensively with his close friend Rowan during his career and starred in 'Mr. Bean' in 1993.

Michael told the Daily Mirror newspaper: "Very early on in Rowan Atkinson's career he started Cine filming his own life. He has a great store of Cine film, so there will be a silent movie of Rowan's career."

Meanwhile, Rowan revealed earlier this year that he has no plans to play 'Mr. Bean' again as he finds the character "stressful and exhausting" and will only voice his alter ego for the animated version.

The 66-year-old star said: "It’s easier for me to perform the character vocally than visually. I don’t much enjoy playing him. The weight of responsibility is not pleasant. I find it stressful and exhausting, and I look forward to the end of it."

Rowan also confessed that he has never enjoyed the process of making anything during his career on screen, with the exception of the sitcom 'Blackadder' because he didn't feel total "responsibility" to make the show funny.

He shared: "I don’t actually like the process of making anything - with the possible exception of Blackadder. Because the responsibility for making that series funny was on many shoulders, not just mine."