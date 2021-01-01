Bulletproof cancelled following Noel Clarke sexual misconduct allegations

The fourth season of Bulletproof has been cancelled amid an investigation into sexual misconduct allegations against the show's star Noel Clarke.

The British actor, director and producer was accused of sexual harassment, inappropriate behaviour and bullying by more than 20 people in an expose published in The Guardian last month, and a further five women came forward with similar allegations earlier this month.

After the first report was released, officials for broadcaster Sky announced they had stopped production on the fourth series of the show, and on Friday, they confirmed it had been dropped altogether.

A spokesman told Variety: "Sky will not be proceeding with any further series of Bulletproof."

According to the publication, the fourth series had been commissioned and was in the pre-production stages when the expose came out.

Clarke has denied any allegations of sexual misconduct and has promised to seek professional help.

"I vehemently deny any sexual misconduct or criminal wrongdoing," he said in a statement in late April. "Recent reports however have made it clear to me that some of my actions have affected people in ways I did not intend or realise. To those individuals, I am deeply sorry. I will be seeking professional help to educate myself and change for the better."

Clarke's Bulletproof co-star Ashley Walters broke his silence on the allegations on social media in April by writing, "I'm in shock and deeply saddened by what I have heard on a multitude of levels. I could never condone behaviour of this nature neither in nor out of the workplace, and whilst Noel has been a friend and colleague for several years, I cannot stand by and ignore these allegations.

"Sexual harassment, abuse and bullying have no place in our industry. Every woman has the right to a safe workplace and moving forward I pledge my dedication to this."