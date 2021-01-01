Uzo Aduba in awe of therapists after playing one

Actress Uzo Aduba has a new level of respect for therapists after playing one on upcoming HBO Max series In Treatment.

The drama aired for three seasons from 2008 to 2010, with Irishman Gabriel Byrne playing the shrink, and now the show has been rebooted for a fourth season, with Aduba in the hot seat.

Discussing the show on Live with Kelly and Ryan, the Orange is the New Black star said the role is one of the toughest she has tackled.

"I go to therapy and I think before I had only thought about the one hour that I was in (the session) and then all of a sudden, when I was sitting in that chair, I was like, 'Wait a second... There was someone sitting in that chair before me, there’s someone that’s going to come after this patient, and that is what the whole day is like'," she shared.

"You start thinking about how hard that job is - to carry someone else’s story along with your own. The other thing that I learned was that they’re (therapists) just people too. They’re not all-knowing; they’re just trying to make it though the day, like every single one of us."

In Treatment season four debuts on Sunday.