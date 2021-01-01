Oprah Winfrey defends Duke and Duchess of Sussex over revealing tell-alls

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex have every right to address aspects of their personal lives in the media while requesting respect for their privacy, according to TV mogul Oprah Winfrey.



The couple has faced heavy criticism in the U.K. tabloids after breaking away from the British monarchy and relocating to California to live a less scrutinised life, while candidly speaking out about the issues which led to their royal split, including in an explosive TV interview with Oprah in March.



Prince Harry has continued to detail his falling out with the royals while promoting his new Apple TV+ docuseries, The Me You Can't See, which he co-produces with Oprah, and she insists wanting to enjoy a private life doesn't mean they should shy away from all press.



"You know, I ask for privacy, and I'm talking all the time," Oprah told U.S. breakfast show Today. "So, I think being able to have a life that you are not intruded upon by photographers or people flying overhead or invading your life is what every person wants and deserves - to not to be intruded and invaded upon. That's what people are missing."



"Privacy doesn't mean silence," she added.



Oprah also opened up about her bombshell tell-all with Harry and pregnant Meghan, during which they made allegations of racism and claimed the Duchess was shut down when she asked to seek professional treatment for suicidal thoughts brought on by the tabloid bullying she endured while expecting their first child, son Archie.



Asked whether the Duke and Duchess have "shared any regrets" about the revealing chat, Oprah insisted they hadn't, and said of the TV special, "I understood what had happened to them, and I wanted the rest of the world to come away being able to answer the question, 'Why did they leave?' And I think by the time that interview was done, people understood."