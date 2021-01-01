Fantasia Barrino welcomes third child

Singer Fantasia Barrino has given birth to her third child, a baby girl.

The American Idol alumni took to Instagram to reveal that her daughter Keziah had been born on Sunday, as she shared a picture of herself pregnant, photoshopped in front of a picture of an elephant.

"The Elephant is the animal I chose to surround @keziahlondontaylor with because it represents patience, strength, power and remembrance," she explained in the caption.

"Just a few of the qualities that her presence has brought into our lives and this world. We were patient waiting on you to enter this world and we will always remember the strength that it took for me and @salute1st to create something as powerful as your life itself. Happy Birthday to our little Angel 5-23-21 and may God keep and cover you for the rest of your days!"

Despite being just one day old, baby Keziah already has 28,500 followers on the Instagram page set up for her by Fantasia and husband Kendall Taylor.

Taylor also marked the tot's arrival with a throwback pregnancy picture of his other half, writing: "Today I experienced something that rewrote my personal definition of a Black Woman. To observe my Queen @tasiasword bring my little Angel @keziahlondontaylor into this world elevated my understanding and sense of pride, respect and admiration for black women. 'Yahweh, please empower me to lead and protect my wife and children with the highest level of wisdom, power and discipline that I have to capacity to receive!' Happy Birthday to my little Kezzy Bear!"

Fantasia is already mother to Zion, 19, and Dallas, nine, from previous relationships, while Taylor is dad to a son named Treyshaun.