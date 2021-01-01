Kim Kardashian sued by cleaning staff

Kim Kardashian has found herself at the centre of a lawsuit over allegations suggesting she failed to pay wages and provide proper meal breaks to her maintenance and cleaning staff.

Seven employees have teamed up to take legal action against the reality TV star, claiming they were not paid on a regular schedule, compensated for overtime or expenses, or provided with pay stubs for the work they did at her Hidden Hills, California estate, while they also allege they were not allowed to take meal breaks, according to paperwork obtained by TMZ.

In addition, the staffers claim they were told they were being hired as full-time employees, but were instead treated as independent contractors and not provided with employee benefits.

The plaintiffs are seeking damages and additional penalties, but the mother-of-four's representative has fired back at the legal action, insisting Kardashian isn't the person they should be suing, because she hired a third-party vendor to provide the ongoing services.

Her spokesperson insisted that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians beauty is "not responsible for how the vendor manages their business and the agreements they have made directly with their staff".

"Kim has never not paid a vendor for their services and hopes that the issue between these workers and the vendor who hired them can be amicably resolved soon," the rep added.