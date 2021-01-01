Elliot Page wows fans with joyful shirtless photo

Elliot Page wowed fans on Instagram after he posted his first-ever shirtless photo.

The Oscar-nominated star came out as transgender in December last year, and he took a big step in showcasing his newfound body confidence with a joyful snap on Instagram.

The Umbrella Academy star, formerly known as Ellen Page, debuted his impressive abs in the picture, in which he's seen walking out of a swimming wearing a pair of red swimming shorts, and complemented by a beaming smile on his face.

"Trans bb's first swim trunks #transjoy #transisbeautiful (sic)," he captioned the image.

He was inundated with supportive comments from followers, including Miley Cyrus, who wrote, "Hot," alongside a red heart emoji, and actress Ilana Glazer, who shared, "look a dat handsome boi (sic)".

"Happy summer @elliotpage," Julianne Moore added, while Nina Dobrev commented: "And most of all happy."

Page has previously discussed his decision to undergo top surgery to remove breast tissue, and during an interview with Oprah Winfrey back in April, he confirmed he'd had the op earlier this year.

The 34-year-old told the talk show icon that he had felt free after coming out as trans, and was overjoyed to see the results of his surgery.

"It's getting out of the shower and the towel's around your waist and you're looking at yourself the mirror and you're just like, 'There I am'. And I'm not having the moment where I'm panicked," he explained.