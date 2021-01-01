Emmy Rossum is a first-time mum

Emmy Rossum has surprised fans by revealing she became a mother for the first time on Monday.

The 34-year-old actress took to her Instagram page to post a couple of pregnancy pictures while sharing that she and husband Sam Esmail were thrilled to confirm a new addition to their family.

"On a sunny Monday morning, at 8:13AM, we welcomed our daughter into the world," she wrote, alongside several shots of her showing off her baby bump and a snap of her newborn daughter's footprint.

She also shared another image from a glamorous photoshoot, in which she displayed her bump while standing in front of a window, and captioned it: "Two weeks before our daughter was born."

Shay Mitchell, Lili Reinhart and Chelsea Handler were among the stars congratulating Emmy on the surprise baby news.

Emmy and Sam, who first started dating back in 2013, wed in May 2017.