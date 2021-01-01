Johnny Knoxville: 'Bam Margera has to accept he needs help'

Jackass star Johnny Knoxville has broken his silence about former castmate Bam Margera's drug and alcohol issues, insisting it's tough to help someone who doesn't want it.



Bam, who has entered and exited rehab a number of times, was fired from the upcoming movie Jackass 4 because he broke his contract, which reportedly required him to go to rehab and stay sober for the duration of the shoot.



He has been vocal about his dismissal on social media, and Johnny finally responded in an interview with GQ magazine while he discussed seeing his co-stars going through troubled times.



"It was tough when (fellow Jackass castmate) Steve-O was going off the rails, but he has completely, completely turned his life around and is doing just... terrific. He's a different man," he said. "I think each of us was responsible for his own actions and when someone's struggling, everyone tries to help that person. And at the end of the day, that person has to want help. Sometimes they don't. Yet."



When asked if he was referring to anybody specifically, he stated, "We want Bam to be happy and healthy and get the help he needs. We tried to push that along. I think that's all I really want to say about it."



When asked if he wanted to address some of Bam's claims, he replied, "I don't want to get into public back-and-forth with Bam. I just want him to get better."



On Tuesday, Jackass co-creator, producer and director Jeff Tremaine filed for a restraining order against Bam in which he accused the daredevil of harassing him with negative messages.



Earlier this week, Bam claimed in an Instagram video that he has been betrayed and abandoned by his Jackass family, and Steve-O responded in the comments, insisting Jeff and Johnny were very clear about staying away from drugs.



"Everyone bent over backward to get you in the movie, and all you had to do was not get loaded," he wrote. "You've continued to get loaded, it's that simple. We all love you every bit as much as we all say we do, but nobody who really loves you can enable or encourage you to stay sick."