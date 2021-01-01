Kendall Jenner's alleged nude trespasser handed 180-day jail sentence

A man who took a naked swim in Kendall Jenner's pool has been sentenced to jail time.

Shaquan King accepted a deal on Tuesday, pleading no contest to one count of trespassing and a count of loitering with the intent of committing a crime, and he has been sentenced to 180 days behind bars in a county jail, according to TMZ.

The 27 year old was arrested in late March after reportedly showing up at Kendall's home in the early hours of the morning, knocking on her windows and shouting the model's name, while she was at home.

After reportedly taking a naked swim, he was apprehended by Kendall's private security team and later arrested by Los Angeles police.

A few days after his release, he allegedly showed up at the gated home of Kendall's younger sister, Kylie Jenner, and arrested for felony stalking.

Last month, a Los Angeles judge ordered King to stay more than 100 feet away from Kendall, Kylie and their mother Kris Jenner.