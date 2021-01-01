Donnie Wahlberg pays emotional tribute to late Blue Bloods castmate Nick Cordero

Donnie Wahlberg teared up as he paid tribute to his late Blue Bloods castmate Nick Cordero on Tuesday.

The New Kids on the Block star joined his wife, Jenny McCarthy, for an interview on U.S. show The Talk, which is co-hosted by Cordero's widow, Amanda Kloots, and when she could barely hold it together as she thanked the couple for reaching out to her after her husband lost his life to Covid-19 last year, Donnie also broke down.

"I was really blessed to work with Nick," Donnie said, wiping away tears. "He was so fun, so outgoing and just larger than life... He was a huge part of the Blue Bloods family."

Paying tribute to Nick's widow, Wahlberg added, "When I found out Nick was in the hospital and stuff, I instantly went to follow you on Instagram and reach out to you and your spirit through that whole experience was such an inspiration (sic). I can see why you were the love of his life.

"You, in the most trying of times, were just a ray of light and positivity, and we try to live that way every day."

Donnie also revealed that Kloots' strength helped him when his mother was dying recently.

"I tried to be that way during my mom's last year, and to really celebrate each moment...," he said. "Kudos to you."