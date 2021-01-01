Kim Kardashian failed first-year law school exam

Kim Kardashian has shared her disappointment at failing her first-year law exam.

The reality TV star began studying to obtain her law degree back in 2019, but in a preview of the next Keeping Up with the Kardashians episode, the mother-of-four admitted that she fell short of the 560 passing grade required for the initial exam.

In the teaser, released on Wednesday, Kim breaks the news to her sisters Kourtney and Khloe, saying, "So you guys, I did not pass the baby bar."

"If you are doing law school the way I'm doing it, it is a four-year programme instead of your typical three-year programme, and after year one, you have to take the baby bar," she states. "This was actually harder, I hear, than the official bar."

The footage, shot back in October, then shows Kim meeting online with human rights attorney Jessica Jackson, whom she is serving as an intern, as her mentor notes her score was 474.

"That's extremely close on a test that most people are not taking in the middle of a pandemic," Jessica tells Kim, but the assurance doesn't do much to lift her spirits.

"I am a failure," she laments, before revealing she spent "six weeks straight, 10 to 12 hours a day" studying for the baby bar.

"I didn't fail by that much," Kim reasons to her sisters, who insist their late dad, lawyer Robert Kardashian, would have been proud of her "regardless".

The 40-year-old, who is in the middle of divorcing husband Kanye West, goes on to divulge the most annoying part of the result is the time spent away from her children.

It's not yet known if Kim has since had another go at the baby bar exam.