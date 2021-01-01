Brad Pitt wins joint custody of children

Brad Pitt has reportedly been granted joint custody of his children with Angelina Jolie.



The news marks a big victory for the Oscar winner, who has been fighting his ex for equal rights to their six kids for almost five years.



A source close to the case has told editors at Page Six that Jolie is continuing her legal fight.



Judge John Ouderkirk, the private judge hired by the former couple to oversee the case, made his ruling recently, based on months of witness testimony.



An insider commented to the outlet, "There was a significant change made in the custody agreements based on an extremely detailed decision made by the judge. Brad was just trying to have more time with his kids and it has been clear that Angie has done everything possible to prevent this."



Full details are not available as the court proceedings are closed and sealed.



The news comes two days after Jolie filed a motion claiming the judge had refused to let their children testify in the case. She cited a California code that suggests a child 14 or over should be allowed to testify if they want to.



Three of the Jolie-Pitt children are of age - 17-year-old Pax, 16-year-old Zahara, and Shiloh, 14.



Their older brother, Maddox, is now 19 and not subject to the custody decision.



In the legal papers, Jolie's legal team writes: "Judge Ouderkirk denied Ms. Jolie a fair trial, improperly excluding her evidence relevant to the children’s health, safety, and welfare, evidence critical to making her case."



The judge's decision may still be tossed if Jolie wins an ongoing bid to disqualify Ouderkirk, who married the former couple in 2014. Her case is currently with the appellate court.



The exes have been fighting for custody of their children ever since Jolie first filed for a divorce in 2016 "for the health of the family".



Pitt and Jolie have yet to comment about the recent developments.