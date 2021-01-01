Shailene Woodley reunites with Miles Teller for couples hiking excursion

Shailene Woodley reconnected with her Divergent franchise co-star Miles Teller on Tuesday for a double date hiking in Hawaii.

The actress introduced her new fiance, American football quarterback Aaron Rodgers, to Teller and his wife, Keleigh Sperry, during their vacation and caught up as they enjoyed trekking through the great outdoors.

Sperry shared a series of photos of the foursome exploring the lush landscape on Instagram, showing the ladies wearing bikinis as their men went shirtless for the hike.

"Ponds with soulmates..." she captioned the slideshow.

The two couples later stepped out to enjoy the sunset views, with Sperry writing alongside another set of images, "Happiness".

And she even got to sing a little at-home karaoke with Rodgers as they covered Taylor Swift's The 1 from her Folklore album.

Woodley and Rodgers announced their engagement earlier this year after a whirlwind romance.

The couples' getaway comes as Rodgers seeks to be traded from the Green Bay Packers after 16 seasons as the Wisconsin team's star quarterback.

He was notably absent from the Packers' off-season organised team activities, which began on Monday.