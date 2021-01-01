Heather Morris: 'Lea Michele's behaviour was kept hush-hush on Glee set'

Lea Michele's behaviour was kept "very hush-hush" on the set of U.S. TV show Glee, her co-star Heather Morris has claimed.



The Scream Queens star found herself at the centre of a scandal last year, when Glee actress Samantha Ware accused her of making her life a "living hell" while working on the programme, which ran for six years from 2009 and was helmed by Ryan Murphy.



After more and more accusations were made about her alleged mistreatment of her castmates, Lea issued an official apology statement in which she insisted she'd "used these past several months to reflect on my own shortcomings".



In a new interview on the Everything Iconic with Danny Pellegrino podcast, Heather opened up about Lea's behaviour, admitting she could have done more to put a stop to it.



"It was something that was very hush-hush on set, and now you see all these things coming out with these bigger names who were very disrespectful and mistreated a lot of people," Heather explained. "We absolutely could have stepped up and gone to the Fox execs and said how we felt about the situation, but no one did. I think many people were very scared, and I know, genuinely, I felt like it wasn't my place, and I don't know why because I was a cast member."



Heather went on to add that some of Lea's behaviour could possibly be put down to the fact that she was in mourning for then-boyfriend and co-star Cory Monteith, who died of drug and alcohol abuse in 2013.



"We all got close with Lea at different points, and then we all weren't as close with her," she continued. "So there's that human element to understanding who this person is, growing with that person, seeing her try to become better and taking care of herself after Cory's passed. It was just the elephant in the room."