Emily Blunt's first kiss was a horror show

Emily Blunt still shudders at the thought of her first kiss, revealing she was horrified by the whole thing.

The actress, who went on to date Michael Buble and is now married to actor John Krasinski, admits her first major romantic moment was not one to cherish.

Appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Wednesday, she recalled her first kiss with a school pal during a game of Spin The Bottle at her 13th birthday party. The party had started well, as Emily ended up being matched with a "tall and very handsome" boy.

"There were, like, 18 kids in the dining room and I put up a sign on the door saying, 'Don’t Come In Mum!' And she listened... She was like, 'All right, whatever. Just let it go...,'" Emily told Kimmel. "No one entered and we played Spin The Bottle and it was my first kiss... It was a horror show.

"His name is Ashley Clark and it was the '90s... , so people had… remember the curtains (hairstyle), when men had the curtains? It was just a thing in England. It was, like, a hairstyle, parted in the middle and kind of floppy... It was quite an attractive thing... So Ashley Clark had great curtains; they were blond and he was very tall and very handsome..."

However, once Emily had locked lips with Ashley she was less than impressed with the experience.

"So I spun the bottle, it landed on Ashley, I thought, 'Oh my God, this is it'. I’d heard about the concept of French kissing, but I thought, 'Well that sounds weird, why would that be pleasurable or nice?' It wasn’t... I was just, like, horrified by the whole thing, and I just remember... sort of like, wiping my mouth afterwards," she laughed.