Lady Gaga & Justin Bieber cut from Friends special in China

Segments featuring BTS, Lady Gaga and Justin Bieber have been cut from the Friends reunion special in China.

Censors have decided not to air Gaga's Smelly Cat duet with Lisa Kudrow, a tribute from K-pop band BTS and Bieber's appearance in a Friends fashion show when the special airs in China.

The stars are reportedly disliked by Chinese officials for insulting the nation in the past.

Bieber was banned from the country in 2017 by government officials, who called him "gifted" but "controversial", adding, "As far as we are concerned, he has engaged in a series of bad behaviours, both in his social life and during a previous performance in China, which caused discontent among the public."

BTS upset officials after they failed to mention the sacrifices of Chinese soldiers during the Korean War during an acceptance speech in 2020, and Gaga's meeting with the Dalai Lama in 2016 irked leaders, who consider him to be a threat. He has been fighting for Tibetan separatism since the 1950s.