Rupert Evans cast as Bridgerton patriarch in season 2

Rupert Evans has joined the cast of Bridgerton as the family's patriarch for its second season.

The Man in the High Castle and Charmed actor will play the siblings’ late father Edmund Bridgerton, in the hugely successful Regency-era Netflix series from Shondaland, reported Deadline.

Edmund is described as a loving and devoted husband, an endlessly patient and kind father of eight children, who he shares with his wife Violet Bridgerton (Ruth Gemmell).

He's also said to take special pride in guiding his eldest son Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) through life.

According to the novels, written by Julia Quinn, Edmund died at age 38 from an allergic reaction to a bee sting with Anthony, his eldest child, inheriting his father’s title when he was just 18 years old.

Season two will focus largely on Bailey's character with production already underway in London.

He recently spoke to Entertainment Tonight about what he’s expecting in season two.

"It’s just going to get more exciting and convoluted and sexier, I think," he told Entertainment Tonight. "(It will) be pushing boundaries every single way. (I know) that the story is going to be really exciting."