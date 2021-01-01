Mandy Moore: 'Saying goodbye to This Is Us is devastating'

Mandy Moore doesn't want to bid farewell to her TV family on This Is Us, as losing the "best job" of her career will be "devastating".

The hit family drama, which also stars Milo Ventimiglia and Sterling K. Brown, will come to an end after its sixth and final season, and although they have yet to begin production on the last ever episodes, the thought of parting ways with her beloved cast and crewmembers is already making the new mum sad.

"I don't think that I'm emotionally ready to accept that this is the end," she confessed on U.S. breakfast show Today.

"I know we have 18 more episodes, we haven't started shooting our final season yet, but this is the best job I've ever had, and the fact that I won't be with this work-family anymore, it's devastating."

Acknowledging fans' reaction to the show ending, Moore added, "It's heartbreaking for us, too. I was holding out hope that somehow, something would change, but Dan Fogelman, our creator, has been very steadfast from the beginning that this show is six seasons, we have a particular story, we have a story that we're sort of working towards, so it's challenging to sort of stretch that in any way."

Although Moore will be fighting back tears when filming eventually wraps, working on the last few seasons has given her a new charity to champion, after signing on as an ambassador for the UsAgainstAlzheimer's non-profit.

The actress decided to work with organisation officials after researching the progressive disease in preparation for her role as family matriarch Rebecca Pearson, who was revealed to be in the early stages of dementia at the end of season four, which aired in 2020.

She explained: "I did do a lot of research. I was startled to find out that nearly six million in this country are living with Alzheimer's, and two-thirds of those are women, two-thirds of the caregivers for people suffering from Alzheimer's are women as well, so there's a specific burden on women that I don't think we're talking about our brain health enough..., especially with younger women when it comes to prevention..."