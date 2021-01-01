John Krasinski put his marriage 'on the line' for A Quiet Place Part II

John Krasinski thinks he put his marriage "on the line" while shooting 'A Quiet Place Part II'.



The 41-year-old actor directed, co-produced, and wrote the horror film, and his wife Emily Blunt could barely believe what he was asking her to do on the set of their new movie.



Speaking about one particular driving stunt, he told the 'ReelBlend' podcast: "Emily's [stunt] is so real. I think I put my marriage on the line when I put her in the car. That's true.



" Like when I was explaining to her on set all the things that were going to happen and I said, ‘You're going to hit this stunt man, that car is going to come three feet from you and then this bus is actually going to clock at 40 miles an hour,' her face fell and she went, ‘But not really.’ And I went, ‘No, no, the bus is coming at you at 40 miles.’ That's a real bus, and that bus hits that car and all that is totally real."



John recently heaped praise on his wife, describing Emily as "the most tremendous actress of our time".



The Hollywood star - who married in 2010 - said: "She is without a doubt the most tremendous actress of our time, in my opinion ... She is the most incredible partner in writing and directing and set designs. She just has such good ideas.



"So, I actually felt like I had my partner in all things on set, not just the best actress in the world ... Anything I can think of, she makes 10 times better so that's a pretty good weapon to have on set."