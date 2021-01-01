U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson weds

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has wed his fiancee Carrie Symonds.

The couple exchanged vows in a private ceremony at Westminster Cathedral in London on Saturday, with just 30 guests in attendance, as per Covid-19 protocols.

"The Prime Minister and Ms. Symonds were married yesterday afternoon in a small ceremony at Westminster Cathedral," a spokesperson commented on Sunday. "The couple will celebrate their wedding with family and friends next summer."

According to editors at The Daily Mail, Fr. Daniel Humphreys officiated the ceremony, after baptising the new husband and wife's 13-month-old son, Wilfred, last year.

Johnson and 33-year-old Symonds, who became engaged in late 2019, are reported to be planning a separate marriage celebration in July 2022 after sending out "save the date" cards to family and friends.

The news makes the Conservative Party leader the first U.K. Prime Minister to wed while in office in nearly 200 years.

Johnson, 56, was previously married to Allegra Mostyn-Owen and second wife Marina Wheeler, with whom he has four children.