Suranne Jones reveals father died after battle with Covid-19

Suranne Jones lost her dad to a coronavirus-related illness back in January.

The Gentleman Jack star revealed the news in an emotional post on social media celebrating the life of her parents on what would have been her mum Jenny's birthday. Suranne's mum passed away four and a half years ago after suffering from dementia.

On Friday, she shared an image on Instagram of her mum and dad Chris on a Cornwall beach and told her followers she knew her late parents would be "together".

"Happy birthday mum forever on a beach in Cornwall with dad mum passed away 4 and a half years ago and my father sadly passed away this January after fighting Covid and the affect it had on his body (sic),” the 42-year-old wrote. "We are still coming to terms with it all but I know they are together and today I want to celebrate them both.

"My thoughts are with those who have lost loved ones. Today and always."

The Doctor Foster actress also noted that it was her father who encouraged her to pursue acting as a career.

Suranne rose to fame as the fiery Karen Phillips in Coronation Street, a role that made her a household name before she left the show in 2004.