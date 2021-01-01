Raven-Symoné unveils 28-pound weight loss

Raven-Symoné has joked she has a "whole different face" after embarking on a weight loss journey.



While out and about over the weekend, the actress and her wife, Miranda Maday, filmed in an Instagram Live video in which they updated followers on their latest activities.



During the candid chat, Raven-Symoné revealed she has dropped 28 pounds (12 kilograms).



"Pounds down, pounds down. Check out the chin. You see that chin? If you all watch Raven's Home literally right now, and then come on this live and see this joint, I got a whole different face going on. It's a whole pounds down journey," she smiled. "Just so you guys know, I am 28 pounds down. I lost a s**t tonne of weight.



"You see that jawline right now? It looks like I have a neck!"



Raven-Symoné went on to note that she is taking her health plan seriously and will be soon sharing more updates via YouTube.



"Right now, I'm doing a 48-hour fast, so you know, we are on that journey right now," the 35-year-old said. "And we just did a nice 30-minute walk around the neighbourhood."



Following Raven-Symoné's post, a number of her fans were quick to share encouraging messages.



"Congratulations on the pounds down. So proud and happy for you," one follower wrote, while another added: "You look soooooo gooood friend (sic). Your hair, skin, body you look happy I love it and you."