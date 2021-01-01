Alec Baldwin pursued dream role on The Sopranos

Alec Baldwin put his name forward as the man to kill mafia boss Tony Soprano at the end of The Sopranos.



The 30 Rock actor was a big fan of the show, which ran from 1999 to 2007, and suggested to creator David Chase he should play a character who ends the life of Soprano, portrayed by James Gandolfini, and runs off with his wife Carmela, played by Edie Falco.



During an appearance on the Talking Sopranos podcast, Baldwin shared, "I said, 'Tell them when it's time to kill Jimmy'. This was early, before you get to the end. (I said), 'There is only one man in this business who should come in, whack Jimmy and ride off with Edie, and I am that man. I am the guy who needs to blow Jimmy away and take Edie, who I am madly in love with, away (sic).



"And they were like, 'Uh-huh. Sure. Great. We'll add your name to the list of all the Irish actors who think that they should be on The Sopranos.'"



Baldwin also believes an unexpected encounter with Chase in a restaurant bathroom in Los Angeles, during which the producer saw him drying off his sweat-drenched suit while running late for a meeting, was to blame for him not being cast in the show.



"I'm holding my shirt up to the mechanical dryer, and the door opens, and... this is my introduction to David Chase," he recalled to Sopranos stars Michael Imperioli and Steve Schirripa. "He goes, 'Alec Baldwin? What the f**k are you doing, drying your shirt in the bathroom at the Four Seasons restaurant?' And I think based on that alone, I was never cast on your show."



The show ended after six seasons with Soprano's fate unresolved.