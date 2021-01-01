Kate Winslet would love return to 'addictive' Mare of Easttown

Kate Winslet would love to reprise her Mare of Easttown character for a second season.

The gritty crime drama, which wrapped its seven-episode run in the U.K. and U.S. over the holiday weekend, was always intended to be a stand-alone limited series, but it was such a hit, viewers want more.

And so does Winslet, who has admitted she loved playing Detective Mare Sheehan, who is dealing with challenging life issues while investigating the disappearance of one girl and the murder of another.

In an interview with TVLine, she shared that she was "mourning" the character and would love to reprise the role some day.

"I would absolutely love to play Mare again," the Titanic actress said. "I miss her. I really do. It's the strangest thing. I feel like I'm in mourning. It was an absolutely wonderful role...

"There's something very addictive about Mare, because she's so outrageous and lovable and brilliant and real, you know? I loved playing her."

However, it's unlikely a second season will come to fruition as showrunner Brad Ingelsby and director Craig Zobel have said they concluded the story exactly how they wanted to.

Meanwhile, Angourie Rice, who played Winslet's onscreen daughter Siobhan, told Bazaar.com that it ended perfectly.

"It's not even that the end is an ending necessarily. It's more of a departure from the characters. It's letting them go. They will be okay without us watching. We know that they're on the path to healing," she said.