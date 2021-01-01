Kelly Osbourne's opioid addiction started at 13

Kelly Osbourne's longrunning drug addiction battle began when she was prescribed painkillers following an operation to remove her tonsils when she was 13.



During an appearance on Jada Pinkett Smith's Facebook series Red Table Talk, Ozzy Osbourne's daughter recalled how she became hooked on Vicodin, and that's where her problems began.



"It felt like life gave me a hug," she admitted, prompting the actress to remark, "Vicodin will do that."



Kelly added that her use of Vicodin led to her abusing another painkiller, Percocet, and eventually heroin "because it was cheaper".



The reality TV star originally shared news of her pandemic relapse on Instagram in April, writing: "I relapsed. Not proud of it. But I am back on track. This is a little hard for me to talk about, but I've always promised you that I will always be honest with you about where I'm at and what's going on in my road to recovery."



She opened up further about her sobriety setback last month, revealing she was drinking up to "three bottles of Champagne and 24 White Claws (alcoholic seltzers) a day".



"I'm that girl that when everything is going great, I need to f**k it up a little and make everything a little bit worse in my life," the 36-year-old shared.



"I am an addict and had thought that I had enough time under my belt and I could drink like a normal person, and it turns out I cannot and I will never be normal."