Chris Hemsworth teases 'bat**** crazy' Thor: Love and Thunder as movie wraps

Chris Hemsworth has confirmed 'Thor: Love and Thunder' has wrapped.

The 37-year-old actor took to Instagram to share a picture from the set of the sequel to 'Thor: Ragnarok' in costume as the crown prince of Asgard.

And Hemsworth, who stood next to the Marvel superhero flick's director and Korg actor Taika Waititi in the black and white snap, teased that the flick is "bat**** crazy".

He captioned the post: "That’s a wrap on Thor Love and Thunder, it’s also national don’t flex day so I thought this super relaxed photo was appropriate. The film is gonna be bat**** crazy off the wall funny and might also pull a heart string or two. Lots of love, lots of thunder! Thank you to all the cast and crew who made this another incredible Marvel journey. Buckle in, get ready and see ya in cinemas!! (sic)"

Hemsworth teasing the craziness of the movie comes after Sam Neill confessed he's puzzled by his role in 'Thor: Love and Thunder' because he doesn't understand the Marvel characters.

The 73-year-old actor returns to the franchise with a brief appearance as an Asgardian performer playing Thor's father Odin but finds the Marvel Cinematic Universe to be a "complete mystery".

Neill – who also portrayed the same role in 2017's 'Thor: Ragnarok' – said: "I've never understood any of the 'Thor' films, in fact the whole Marvel universe is a complete mystery to me.

"I mean I was standing beside Jenny Morris (on the set of 'Thor: Ragnarok') and I said, 'Do you know what planet we're on?' To be honest, I was completely baffled.

"I came back and I was baffled again, I did my bit, I don't know who is playing who exactly because they are sort of swapping roles."

Neill will be joined in the flick by Matt Damon, Luke Hemsworth and Melissa McCarthy who will play Asgardian versions of Loki, Thor and Hela, respectively, in a nod to the scene featured in the previous film.

Russell Crowe is also set to make an appearance in the 2022 movie as Zeus.