Seth Rogen's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles reboot to be released in 2023

Seth Rogen’s ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ movie is set to be released in August 2023.

Fans of the superhero quartet will have to wait over two years to catch the latest movie adaptation of their story come to life, as Seth Rogen – who is producing the new project – has confirmed the film won’t hit cinemas until August 11, 2023.

Seth shared a picture to Twitter that took the form of a piece of paper from a notebook belonging to one of the four turtles – Leonardo, Raphael, Donatello, and Michaelangelo – which had been covered in class notes and folded up.

In the top corner of the page, the date read “Aug 11th, 2023 (sic)”.

And in a follow-up post, Seth confirmed the page was from Leonardo’s notebook, as well as confirming the film’s release date.

He wrote: “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles... Aug 11 2023 (Leo takes notes like I used to) (sic)”

Not much is known about Seth’s take on the popular characters, but the movie will be an animated coming-of-age film aimed at teenagers and children and produced through Nickelodeon.

The movie will be penned by 'Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates' scribe Brendan O'Brien, while 'Gravity Falls' and 'Disenchantment' director Jeff Rowe will be at the helm.

In a statement last year, Brian Robbins - ViacomCBS President of Kids & Family – said of the upcoming project: "Adding Seth, Evan and James' genius to the humour and action that's already an integral part of 'TMNT' is going to make this a next-level reinvention of the property.

"I'm looking forward to see what they do, and I know that Ramsey Naito and her team are excited to take the Nick Animation Studio into another great direction with their first-ever CG-animated theatrical. (sic)"

‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ began as a comic series in 1984, and has since spawned several animated cartoon series, as well as movies, video games, and other merchandise.

Most recently, the quartet were turned into a live-action feature film directed by Michael Bay in 2014, with a sequel – titled ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows’ in 2016.