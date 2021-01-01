Rachel Bilson slams former co-star Mischa Barton's 'false' The O.C. comments

Rachel Bilson is contesting her fellow The O.C. star's Mischa Barton's reasons for quitting the hit show.

Last month, Barton explained she left the series because of "general bullying" and what she called the "last minute" addition of Bilson to the cast, but the Hart of Dixie star has taken issue with her comments.

In her Welcome to The O.C., B**ches podcast, Bilson said, "In one of her first comments she said that I was added last minute after the first season, which is actually completely false and not what happened.

"I was like, 'Well, that's misinformation. Where is she going with this and what is she trying to say?' I would actually like to talk to her and find out what her experience was from her perspective. I saw things a little differently, I guess."

Her podcast co-host Melinda Clarke, who played the mother of Barton's character, agreed, adding that some of their former castmate's comments were "very perplexing".

Both Rachel and Melinda said they hoped their former co-star would be willing to join them on the show, "so we could hear her entire perspective and what she is saying that she experienced".

Added Clarke, "I cannot speak for somebody else's experience... someone who's 16, 17, 18, that amount of hours of work and pressure, at such a young age... At best, you're exhausted and at worst, it's overwhelming and chaotic. It kind of breaks my heart a little to know. We knew there was a lot of pressure on her but if it was really that bad of an experience, that's not right for any young person.

"Rachel and I both think it's important, if she wants to come and talk to us and share her story, we would love to explore that."

Bilson also explained she was also "pretty confused" by remarks Barton made about bullying, stating, "I don't know who she's referring to. I didn't personally witness any of that, so I don't know who she's referring to or what, because I didn't see it myself."