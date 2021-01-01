Matthew Perry and fiancee split

Matthew Perry has split from fiancee Molly Hurwitz.



The Friends star told People in a statement that the relationship had come to an end, saying: "Sometimes things just don’t work out and this is one of them. I wish Molly the best."



Molly, a literary manager, has yet to comment on the break-up.



Matthew and Molly got engaged last November after dating for two years, and at the time, the actor told People: "I decided to get engaged. Luckily, I happened to be dating the greatest woman on the face of the planet at this time."



News of the sad split comes after Matthew sparked concern about his wellbeing when he appeared to slur his speech during the highly-anticipated Friends reunion.



Bosses at the TV show have since come forward to insist the actor is "fine", while a source close to the actor told Britain's The Sun newspaper that Matthew had been forced to have an "emergency tooth procedure" on the day the reunion was filmed.



The break-up also follows reports last month that Matthew had been on dating app Raya, and exchanged messages – and even had a video chat – with a 19-year-old woman.



The video was posted to TikTok by user @kittynichole, real name Kate Haralson, and she captioned the clip of their chat: "When you match w Matthew Perry as a joke on a dating app and he facetimes you and plays 20 questions with you."