John Barrowman has been 'viciously attacked' by trolls over inappropriate behaviour claims

John Barrowman's husband Scott Gill has claimed the star has been "viciously attacked" by online trolls over allegations of inappropriate behaviour.

The actor was accused of exposing himself to co-stars on the set of the hit BBC shows Doctor Who and Torchwood in a report by The Guardian in early May, and Gill recently took to Twitter to reveal that the 54-year-old actor has been subjected to online abuse since the article's publication.

"It's been a 'challenging' 3 weeks for both of us, watching @JohnBarrowman get hounded in the press & viciously attacked by trolls, but mostly it's been amazing how many wonderful people have rallied around in support," he wrote alongside a picture of the two of them together. "To all of you who have sent us lovely messages - THANK YOU!"

Barrowman also took to social media to share a message of thanks to his fans, and speaking from his home in Palm Springs, he said he looked forward to reuniting with friends and loved ones.

"Hi everybody, it's John here, and I just want to say thank you very much to all of my fan family and everybody who has reached out with the countless messages of support over the last few weeks," he began.

"It has meant such a great deal to me and has really touched me to know that people are supporting me and standing by me and sending their love and all their appreciation and kind words... Hopefully, we will all be back together soon and I look forward to it. Much love and thank you."

The actor has apologised for his behaviour on the sets of Doctor Who and Torchwood and described his actions as "high-spirited behaviour and tomfoolery" in a statement to The Guardian.

According to The Sun, Barrowman has been sacked from the judging panel of the ITV show Dancing on Ice following the allegations, but this is yet to be confirmed.