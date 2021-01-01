Chris Hemsworth celebrates wrapping filming on Thor: Love and Thunder

Chris Hemsworth and Taika Waititi have officially finished shooting Thor: Love and Thunder.



Production on the hotly anticipated Marvel sequel was delayed last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but the cast and crew have been hard at work on set in Australia throughout 2021 - and Hemsworth has now revealed filming is complete.



In a post on his Instagram page, the Australian star marked the occasion by posting a picture of himself in a muscular pose alongside his director and supporting star Waititi.



"That's a wrap on Thor Love and Thunder, it's also national don't flex day so I thought this super relaxed photo was appropriate," he joked in the caption. "The film is gonna be bats**t crazy off the wall funny and might also pull a heart string or two. Lots of love, lots of thunder! Thank you to all the cast and crew who made this another incredible Marvel journey. Buckle in, get ready and see ya in cinemas!!"



Waititi penned the fourth Thor film with Jennifer Kaytin Robinson after the success of Thor: Ragnarok rekindled Hemsworth's interest in continuing the role beyond Avengers: Endgame.



It will also star Marvel veterans Karen Gillan, Tessa Thompson, Natalie Portman, Pom Klementieff, Jeff Goldblum, Dave Bautista, Chris Pratt, and Jamie Alexander, as well as Matt Damon, Sam Neill, and new recruits Russell Crowe, Melissa McCarthy, and Christian Bale.



Bale will play the film's supervillain Gorr the God Butcher, while Crowe will take on the role of the Greek God Zeus.



Thor: Love and Thunder is scheduled for release in May next year.