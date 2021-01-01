Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Stephanie Beatriz is pregnant

Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Stephanie Beatriz is expecting her first child with her husband Brad Hoss.



The actress, who plays Detective Rosa Diaz in the police procedural sitcom, shared the news with People magazine by revealing her growing bump in a glossy photoshoot with Hoss.



Beatriz didn't share any more details about her baby's impending arrival, but in the accompanying interview, the 40-year-old, who came out as bisexual in college, explained she didn't think she would ever settle down with a husband and child.



"I didn't think that a committed partnership was really for me," she said. "I couldn't really see kids. It wasn't that I was closed off to it. It was more that I couldn't quite see how a baby fit into the life that I was building."



However, after marrying her actor husband in 2018, the couple is now prepping to be first-time parents, and are both committed to raising an understanding child who believes in equality.



"I think one of the best things you can do is raise a kid who understands that however a person chooses to shape their one glorious life is worthy of celebration," she added.



Beatriz will next be seen in the highly-anticipated movie musical In the Heights, playing a sassy salon stylist named Carla.