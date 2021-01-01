Khloe Kardashian threatens lawsuit against Tristan Thompson paternity accuser

Khloe Kardashian has threatened legal action against a woman who insists Tristan Thompson is the father of her child.

Basketball star Thompson sued Kimberly Alexander last year to stop her from continuing to claim he fathered her son, after DNA test results came back negative - twice.

Now Kardashian, who has reportedly rekindled her romance with the sportsman, with whom she shares three-year-old daughter True, has had a cease-and-desist notice fired off to Alexander, after she admitted to faking direct messages online from the Keeping Up with the Kardashians regular.

Kardashian, 36, is demanding Alexander stop harassing her and quit defaming her - or she'll be filing suit, too.

The legal notice, issued by attorney Lynda Goldman and obtained by TMZ, reads: "You put words in her mouth that she never said and that she wouldn't say. You faked the whole thing. And you have now publicly admitted it."

Goldman also takes issue with Alexander calling into question the results of the paternity test because it was processed at a "Kardashian affiliated facility", declaring, "It is no such thing. It is one of the most reputable labs in the country, and your own lawyers approved it and accepted the test results."

Alexander has yet to respond to the lawsuit threat.

She isn't the only woman claiming to have had a relationship with the Boston Celtics star while he was said to be involved with Kardashian. Model Sydney Chase alleges she enjoyed a night of passion with Thompson earlier this year after the athlete told her he was single, and she shared all about the reported fling during a recent appearance on Adam John Grandmaison's No Jumper podcast.

Thompson promptly denied the allegations and had his attorney, Marty Singer, issue a cease-and-desist to Chase last month.

The 30-year-old has a history of infidelity - he was initially dumped by Kardashian days before she gave birth in 2018 following his fling with Instagram model Lani Blair, while he was involved in another cheating scandal with Kylie Jenner's now-former best friend, Jordyn Woods, in 2019.