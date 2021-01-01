Mark Wahlberg's longtime sidekick Nacho dead at 54

Mark Wahlberg has suffered another major loss just two months after the death of his mother as his pal and TV sidekick, Henry 'Nacho' Laun, has passed away.

The extreme eating star of the 2014 reality show Wahlburgers, which took fans behind the scenes at the restaurant chain set up by Mark and his brothers Paul and Donnie, was one of the actor's oldest friends.

He died on Tuesday after suffering a medical emergency last month, according to TMZ.

Laun, 54, was found unconscious in his vehicle at a gas station in Massachusetts and his condition did not improve.

Mark's mother Alma passed away after a battle with dementia in March, and she was laid to rest at the end of April at the Saint Teresa of Calcutta Church in Dorchester, Massachusetts.