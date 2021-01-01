Sophie Turner joins all-star The Staircase cast

Sophie Turner has joined the star-studded cast of HBO Max's limited series The Staircase.

The Game of Thrones star, who welcomed a daughter, Willa, with her husband Joe Jonas last summer, will play the adopted daughter of Colin Firth's character, real-life accused killer Michael Peterson, in her first role since becoming a mum.

Toni Collette, Juliette Binoche, Rosemarie DeWitt, and Parker Posey will also appear in the true-crime drama, directed by Antonio Campos.

Collette will play Peterson's wife, Kathleen, who was found dead at the bottom of a staircase in their home, while DeWitt will portray the deceased's sister, and Posey will star a top attorney.

Binoche's character is being kept top secret, according to Deadline.

The eight-part drama will be based on the long-running documentary series from director Jean-Xavier de Lestrade, which chronicled the story of the crime novelist's conviction for killing his wife, subsequent retrial due to faulty expert evidence, and eventual 2017 guilty plea to a manslaughter charge while still asserting his innocence.

Turner's character, Margaret Ratliff, and her sister Martha were adopted by Peterson after their mother Elizabeth Ratliff, a family friend, died in Germany, after also being found at the bottom of a staircase. The real-life Ratliff is convinced of her father's innocence.