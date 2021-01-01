Sam Taylor-Johnson gets tattoo tribute to husband Aaron

Sam and Aaron Taylor-Johnson have reaffirmed their love by matching up their body art.

The Fifty Shades of Grey director opted for her spouse's name in cursive script, which the 54-year-old had etched delicately on her collarbone by celebrity tattoo artist Dr. Woo.

Aaron, 30, meanwhile, who already had Sam's name tattooed on his chest in similar fashion, chose to have Dr. Woo add a hummingbird symbol above the moniker.

"Captured a healed hummingbird on Aaron and added some love for Sam," Dr. Woo captioned his pictures of the new designs.

The Taylor-Johnsons, who married in 2012, first met in 2008 on the set of the movie Nowhere Boy - when Aaron was 19 years old, and Sam was 42.

While the age gap has consistently raised eyebrows, Aaron and Sam have gone on to defy critics with their happy relationship, and have had two children, Wylda, 10, and nine-year-old Romy, together. She also has three children from a previous relationship.