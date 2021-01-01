Jonathan Majors eyed to star in Creed 3

Jonathan Majors is in talks to star in 'Creed 3'.

The 31-year-old actor could soon become Michael B. Jordan's on-screen nemesis in the third instalment of the 'Creed' franchise.

However, the deal has not yet been closed with MGM, with both parties trying to work through the logistics of Jonathan's busy schedule, Deadline reports.

The actor has recently starred in the HBO series 'Lovecraft Country', while he also appeared in the Spike Lee-directed 'Da 5 Bloods' for Netflix.

Jonathan is set to play Kang the Conqueror in 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania', too. Despite this, the actor and the studio are keen to strike a deal which could see him become Adonis Creed's latest rival.

Tessa Thompson and Phylicia Rashad are also returning for the new movie, while Michael will be directing the sequel himself.

The Hollywood star will be working off a script by Zach Baylin and Keenan Coogler.

Michael, 34, previously revealed that he expects filming to begin later in the year.

The actor explained that he'll turn his attention towards 'Creed' once he's finished promoting his new movie, 'Without Remorse'.

Asked when they will start shooting the third 'Creed' film, he said: "Probably before the end of the year, probably mid-November or so. Right after this one ['Without Remorse'], I’m in full prep mode."

Michael is also looking forward to directing the project, admitting he's always wanted to have more of an influence over the franchise.

However, he also conceded that the "timing had to be right".

Speaking previously about the challenge of directing, he said: "Directing has always been an aspiration, but the timing had to be right."