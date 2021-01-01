Jackass director Jeff Tremaine granted restraining order against Bam Margera

Jackass 4 director Jeff Tremaine has been granted his request for a restraining order against the franchise's former star Bam Margera.

The longtime Jackass executive headed to court last week to seek the temporary protection order after claiming Margera had been harassing him ever since the daredevil was kicked off the set of the latest film for alleged substance abuse - in violation of the terms of his contract.

In new legal documents, obtained by TMZ, Tremaine accuses Margera of threatening violence against him and his family, including one note which read: "Look at your children and grab your pocket book and write a check, if you are greedy, and cheap, look at your children again. If you don't sign the paper, look at you children. Sign your stupid f**king contract before your not safe anywhere (sic)."

The filmmaker believes the contract Margera makes reference to appears to be one the struggling addict drafted himself.

A judge has now signed off on the restraining order, banning Margera from contacting Tremaine and going within 100 yards of the director, his wife Laura, and their two kids.

The ruling comes just over a week after Jackass star Johnny Knoxville - who was also allegedly named in one of Margera's threats against Tremaine - admitted it's been tough watching his old pal struggle with substance abuse.

"When someone's struggling, everyone tries to help that person," he told GQ. "And at the end of the day, that person has to want help. Sometimes they don't. Yet.

"We want Bam to be happy and healthy and get the help he needs. We tried to push that along. I think that's all I really want to say about it."

Tremaine and Knoxville are no strangers to dealing with drink and drug addicts - they previously lent their support to fellow Jackass castmember Steve-O, who has now been sober for 13 years.