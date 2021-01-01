Phoebe Dynevor: 'Rege-Jean Page will still be referred to a lot in Bridgerton'

Phoebe Dynevor has assured Bridgerton fans that Rege-Jean Page's Duke of Hastings character will be "referred to a lot" in the second season.

The actor broke the hearts of fans worldwide when he announced he was leaving the Netflix period drama after just one season. Phoebe, who stars as his wife Daphne, is continuing in her role for season two, however, and opened up to The Wrap about how the show is planning to handle Page's absence.

The British actress, whose character gave birth to a son at the end of the first season, said: "I think he'll definitely be referred to a lot," before adding that fans will "see the baby".

"(The second season will) just focus more on her relationship with the Bridgerton Family," she continued. "It's definitely different. I've said it before, but I think the fans who have read the books and know the books are aware that every season will focus on a different sibling's journey. And it might be a little bit more of a - not shock, but like a surprise for the fans that love Daphne and Simon's story so much. But I think that's honestly the joy of the show in the long-term, getting to see these different love stories play out."

The second season of the programme will focus on Jonathan Bailey's character Anthony Bridgerton.