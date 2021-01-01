Minka Kelly and Trevor Noah reunite

Minka Kelly and comedian Trevor Noah reportedly reunited for a vacation in the St Barts, days after they were supposed to have called it quits.



The stars hit headlines in mid-May amid rumours suggesting they had split after less than a year of dating, but it appears they are giving their relationship another chance - as they have been spotted together in the Caribbean.



According to People.com, The Daily Show host and TV actresss were spotted spending time together on last week, when they were seen allegedly "kissing" and getting "cuddly" during a dinner date on 25 May.



A source claims they then jetted out of the exclusive island on a private plane the following day.



The Titans actress was first linked to Noah in August, 2020.



Representatives for the pair have yet to comment on the rekindled romance reports.