Drug drama dampens JoJo Siwa's Pride Party

Police officers were called to internet star JoJo Siwa's Pride Party on Wednesday following reports of psychedelic drug use.

Cops and paramedics responded to the call at her home in the San Fernando Valley, California after someone reported a guest might have taken LSD, according to TMZ.

Sources tell the outlet the unnamed man in question showed up to the party high. He was transported to a nearby hospital.

JoJo has yet to comment on the story, but law enforcement chiefs have confirmed no one was arrested and police officers on the scene determined there was no crime committed.

The house party, staged to celebrate the start of Pride Month, was attended by some of Siwa's fellow influencers, including Tana Mongeau.