Rachel Weisz 'missed' David Harbour's wedding news

Rachel Weisz had no idea her Black Widow co-star David Harbour had married British popstar Lily Allen.

The Stranger Things actor tied the knot with British singer Lily Allen in a low-key Las Vegas wedding in September, and he recently reached out to Weisz for advice about kid-friendly places to check out with his new wife's two daughters, Ethel, nine, and Marnie, eight.

However, The Mummy star, who lives in Brooklyn with her husband Daniel Craig, their two-year-old daughter Ella, and her 15-year-old son Henry with her ex, Darren Aronofsky, was unaware of Harbour's recent change in relationship status, even though they've been in touch since.

"I didn't know he's married...!" she confessed on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, admitting she only found out after checking out Harbour's interview on the U.S. talk show on Tuesday night.

"We have texted back and forth because he moved to Brooklyn, he was asking for places for his stepchildren to go; I just missed the Vegas wedding!"